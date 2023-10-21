Defense dominated as Upper Arlington pitched a 10-0 shutout of Hilliard Davidson at Upper Arlington High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The Golden Bears registered a 3-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Upper Arlington darted to a 10-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Hilliard Davidson squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Upper Arlington faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Hilliard Davidson took on Dublin Coffman on Oct. 6 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

