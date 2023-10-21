Dublin Coffman posted a narrow 14-7 win over Hilliard Bradley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Hilliard Bradley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Dublin Coffman as the first quarter ended.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Shamrocks and the Jaguars were both scoreless.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Bradley locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Shamrocks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Bradley played in a 28-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Dublin Coffman took on Hilliard Davidson on Oct. 6 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

