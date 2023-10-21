Morrow Little Miami overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 31-14 win over Cincinnati Walnut Hills in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Cincinnati Walnut Hills showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-3 advantage over Morrow Little Miami as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Eagles would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 14-10 lead on the Panthers.

Morrow Little Miami broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-14 lead over Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Morrow Little Miami and Cincinnati Walnut Hills squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Loveland and Cincinnati Walnut Hills took on Cincinnati Turpin on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

