Zanesville Maysville rallied from behind to knock off Duncan Falls Philo for a 24-7 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory at Duncan Falls Philo High on Oct. 20.

Duncan Falls Philo started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Zanesville Maysville at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 10-7 lead over the Electrics at the intermission.

Zanesville Maysville moved to a 17-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Duncan Falls Philo and Zanesville Maysville played in a 28-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville Maysville took on Thornville Sheridan on Oct. 6 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

