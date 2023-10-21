Defense dominated as Kirtland pitched a 38-0 shutout of Middlefield Cardinal in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Kirtland a 24-0 lead over Middlefield Cardinal.

The Hornets opened a massive 31-0 gap over the Huskies at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Hornets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 6, Kirtland squared off with Painesville Harvey in a football game.

