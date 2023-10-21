Geneva rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 57-13 win over Jefferson in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Geneva opened with a 21-0 advantage over Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 43-0 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Geneva faced off against Madison and Jefferson took on Madison on Oct. 6 at Jefferson Area High School.

