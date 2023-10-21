Weirton Weir rolled past East Liverpool for a comfortable 47-12 victory at Weirton Weir High on Oct. 20 in West Virginia football action.

Weirton Weir moved in front of East Liverpool 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Riders’ offense jumped in front for a 27-6 lead over the Potters at the intermission.

Weirton Weir breathed fire to a 33-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Riders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

Last season, Weirton Weir and East Liverpool squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at East Liverpool High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Weirton Weir faced off against Martins Ferry and East Liverpool took on Bellaire on Oct. 7 at Bellaire High School.

