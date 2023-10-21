Dover finally found a way to top New Philadelphia 20-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Tornadoes’ offense jumped in front for a 7-0 lead over the Quakers at the intermission.

Dover jumped to a 20-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Quakers managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Dover faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at New Philadelphia High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dover faced off against Youngstown Boardman and New Philadelphia took on Lexington on Oct. 6 at Lexington High School.

