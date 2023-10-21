Cleveland VASJ’s defense throttled Cleveland Central Catholic, resulting in a 45-0 shutout on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Cleveland VASJ and Cleveland Central Catholic squared off on Sept. 17, 2022 at Cleveland Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Cleveland Central Catholic took on Cleveland Heights Lutheran East on Oct. 7 at Cleveland Central Catholic High School.

