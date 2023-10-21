Chardon topped Painesville Riverside 24-16 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Chardon a 7-0 lead over Painesville Riverside.

The Hilltoppers’ offense darted in front for a 13-0 lead over the Beavers at halftime.

Painesville Riverside showed some mettle by fighting back to a 16-8 count in the third quarter.

The Hilltoppers and the Beavers each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Painesville Riverside and Chardon squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Painesville Riverside High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Chardon faced off against Mayfield and Painesville Riverside took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Oct. 6 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.