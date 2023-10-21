A suffocating defense helped Kettering Fairmont handle Beavercreek 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Kettering Fairmont breathed fire in front of Beavercreek 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Kettering Fairmont pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Beavercreek faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Kettering Fairmont.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Beavercreek faced off against Miamisburg and Kettering Fairmont took on Huber Heights Wayne on Oct. 6 at Kettering Fairmont.

