Cleveland Heights eventually beat Shaker Heights 41-31 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Cleveland Heights a 14-0 lead over Shaker Heights.

The Red Raiders tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 41-31 at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cleveland Heights High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cleveland Heights faced off against Medina.

