Temperance Bedford left no doubt in recording a 28-11 win over Toledo St. Francis de Sales in Michigan high school football on Oct. 20.

Temperance Bedford darted in front of Toledo St. Francis de Sales 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Kicking Mules registered a 28-3 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Toledo St. Francis de Sales showed some mettle by fighting back to a 28-11 count in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 6, Toledo St. Francis de Sales squared off with Dearborn Divine Child in a football game.

