Lyndhurst Brush overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 45-35 win over Lakewood on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lakewood, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Lyndhurst Brush through the end of the first quarter.

The Arcs’ offense darted in front for a 24-21 lead over the Rangers at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 31-28.

The Arcs held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 6, Lyndhurst Brush squared off with Gates Mills Gilmour in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.