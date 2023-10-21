Greenfield McClain finally found a way to top Hillsboro 21-13 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Tigers opened a narrow 7-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Greenfield McClain moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Hillsboro and Greenfield McClain squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Hillsboro High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Hillsboro squared off with Jackson in a football game.

