Jackson earned a convincing 48-7 win over Chillicothe for an Ohio high school football victory at Jackson High on Oct. 20.

The last time Jackson and Chillicothe played in a 21-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Jackson faced off against Hillsboro and Chillicothe took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Oct. 6 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

