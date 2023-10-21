Perry unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Gates Mills Hawken 47-7 Friday at Gates Mills Hawken High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Perry opened with a 6-0 advantage over Gates Mills Hawken through the first quarter.

The Pirates’ offense stormed in front for a 26-0 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

Perry stormed to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Pepper Pike Orange and Perry took on Chagrin Falls on Oct. 6 at Perry High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.