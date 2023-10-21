Defense dominated as Columbus Bishop Hartley pitched a 31-0 shutout of Columbus St. Charles in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Hartley a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Charles.

The Hawks registered a 9-0 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Columbus Bishop Hartley jumped to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Columbus Bishop Hartley and Columbus St Charles played in a 28-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Columbus St Charles took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on Oct. 6 at Columbus St Charles High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.