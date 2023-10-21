Bellaire left no doubt in recording a 41-14 win over Martins Ferry in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 21.

Bellaire opened with a 14-0 advantage over Martins Ferry through the first quarter.

The Big Reds fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Purple Riders’ expense.

Martins Ferry stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 34-14.

The Big Reds held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Bellaire and Martins Ferry played in a 39-8 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Bellaire faced off against Belmont Union Local and Martins Ferry took on Wheeling Central Catholic on Oct. 13 at Martins Ferry High School.

