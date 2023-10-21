An early dose of momentum helped Zanesville West Muskingum to a 49-10 runaway past Byesville Meadowbrook in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Zanesville West Muskingum roared in front of Byesville Meadowbrook 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Colts.

Zanesville West Muskingum steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Colts enjoyed a 10-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Byesville Meadowbrook took on New Lexington on Oct. 6 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

