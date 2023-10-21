Navarre Fairless dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-7 win over Massillon Tuslaw in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Navarre Fairless jumped in front of Massillon Tuslaw 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a close 20-7 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Navarre Fairless pulled to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Navarre Fairless and Massillon Tuslaw squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Massillon Tuslaw High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Navarre Fairless faced off against Canton South and Massillon Tuslaw took on Orrville on Oct. 6 at Massillon Tuslaw High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.