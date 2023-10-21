Milford handled Cincinnati Turpin 42-21 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Milford opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Turpin through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Milford and Cincinnati Turpin each scored in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Milford and Cincinnati Turpin squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Milford faced off against Cincinnati Winton Woods and Cincinnati Turpin took on Cincinnati Walnut Hills on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

