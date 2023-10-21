An early dose of momentum helped St. Clairsville to a 55-13 runaway past Cambridge for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

St. Clairsville roared in front of Cambridge 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils’ offense breathed fire in front for a 48-6 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.

St. Clairsville and Cambridge each scored in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Cambridge squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cambridge High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, St. Clairsville faced off against Belmont Union Local and Cambridge took on Vincent Warren on Oct. 6 at Vincent Warren High School.

