Cincinnati Princeton’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Sycamore 42-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Cincinnati Princeton moved in front of Cincinnati Sycamore 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Aviators’ expense.

Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Sycamore each scored in the third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Middletown and Cincinnati Sycamore took on Mason on Oct. 6 at Mason High School.

