Gahanna Lincoln edged Pickerington North in a 35-28 extra time thriller in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Gahanna Lincoln and Pickerington North settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Pickerington North with a 21-20 lead over Gahanna Lincoln heading into the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Golden Lions and the Panthers locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Gahanna Lincoln and Pickerington North locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Golden Lions got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Pickerington North faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Pickerington North High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Westerville Central and Pickerington North took on Grove City on Oct. 6 at Pickerington North High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.