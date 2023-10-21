Pickerington Central grabbed a 21-6 victory at the expense of Reynoldsburg during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Pickerington Central a 7-6 lead over Reynoldsburg.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Tigers and the Raiders were both scoreless.

Pickerington Central moved to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Reynoldsburg squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Pickerington Central faced off against Groveport Madison and Reynoldsburg took on Lancaster on Oct. 6 at Reynoldsburg High School.

