Thornville Sheridan trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 33-22 win over New Lexington on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

New Lexington started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Thornville Sheridan at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 15-7 margin over the Generals at intermission.

The scoreboard showed New Lexington with a 22-19 lead over Thornville Sheridan heading into the third quarter.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Generals were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and New Lexington faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, New Lexington faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Thornville Sheridan took on Zanesville Maysville on Oct. 6 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.