Steubenville rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 41-8 win over Louisville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Steubenville pulled in front of Louisville 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Big Red fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Leopards’ expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Louisville got within 41-8.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Louisville faced off against Canton GlenOak and Steubenville took on Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice on Oct. 6 at Steubenville High School.

