West Chester Lakota West handled Hamilton 42-14 in an impressive showing on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 7-0 lead over Hamilton.

The Firebirds registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Big Blue.

West Chester Lakota West steamrolled to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Firebirds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Hamilton squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hamilton faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and West Chester Lakota West took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Oct. 6 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

