A suffocating defense helped Mason handle Liberty Township Lakota East 24-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Mason and Liberty Township Lakota East squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Mason faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Liberty Township Lakota East took on West Chester Lakota West on Oct. 6 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

