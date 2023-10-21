A swift early pace pushed Dresden Tri-Valley past New Concord John Glenn Friday 42-7 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Dresden Tri-Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over New Concord John Glenn through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Dresden Tri-Valley breathed fire to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Scotties got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and New Concord John Glenn played in a 41-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Duncan Falls Philo.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.