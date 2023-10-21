Ironton grabbed a 21-6 victory at the expense of Portsmouth on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The Fighting Tigers fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Ironton jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Ironton and Portsmouth squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Ironton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Ironton faced off against Coal Grove and Portsmouth took on Proctorville Fairland on Oct. 6 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

