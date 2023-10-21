Cincinnati Indian Hill recorded a big victory over Cleves Taylor 44-13 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cleves Taylor High on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Indian Hill a 27-6 lead over Cleves Taylor.

The Braves’ offense steamrolled in front for a 44-13 lead over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time Cincinnati Indian Hill and Cleves Taylor played in a 17-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cleves Taylor faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Indian Hill took on Cincinnati Finneytown on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Indian Hill High School.

