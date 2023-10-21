Mentor dominated Euclid 48-12 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Mentor darted in front of Euclid 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 34-6 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Mentor roared to a 48-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Mentor and Euclid played in a 38-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Mentor faced off against Brunswick and Euclid took on River Rouge on Oct. 6 at Euclid High School.

