Dublin Jerome handed Hilliard Darby a tough 36-26 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Tough to find an edge early, Dublin Jerome and Hilliard Darby fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Panthers moved ahead by earning a 19-14 advantage over the Celtics at the end of the second quarter.

Dublin Jerome broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 22-19 lead over Hilliard Darby.

The Celtics held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dublin Jerome and Hilliard Darby squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Dublin Jerome High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hilliard Darby faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy and Dublin Jerome took on Delaware Olentangy Berlin on Oct. 6 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

