An early dose of momentum helped McConnelsville Morgan to a 33-7 runaway past Crooksville for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

McConnelsville Morgan moved in front of Crooksville 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders opened a lopsided 27-7 gap over the Ceramics at the intermission.

McConnelsville Morgan stormed to a 33-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, McConnelsville Morgan and Crooksville squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Crooksville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, McConnelsville Morgan faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Crooksville took on Coshocton on Oct. 6 at Crooksville High School.

