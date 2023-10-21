Weirton Madonna finally found a way to top Bowerston Conotton Valley 21-12 on Oct. 21 in West Virginia football.

Weirton Madonna opened with a 7-6 advantage over Bowerston Conotton Valley through the first quarter.

Weirton Madonna moved to a 21-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Bowerston Conotton Valley and Weirton Madonna faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

Recently on Oct. 13, Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off with Steubenville Catholic Central in a football game.

