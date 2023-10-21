Toledo Scott rolled past Toledo Bowsher for a comfortable 39-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Toledo Scott and Toledo Bowsher faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Toledo Scott High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Toledo Scott faced off against Toledo Rogers and Toledo Bowsher took on Toledo Rogers on Oct. 12 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

