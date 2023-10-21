Lexington notched a win against Ashland 24-14 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The Minutemen’s offense roared in front for a 17-0 lead over the Arrows at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Arrows narrowed the gap 14-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Ashland and Lexington squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Ashland High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Lexington squared off with New Philadelphia in a football game.

