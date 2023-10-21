Corning Miller raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 47-6 win over Manchester in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Corning Miller opened with a 21-0 advantage over Manchester through the first quarter.

The Falcons’ offense steamrolled in front for a 41-0 lead over the Greyhounds at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 6, Corning Miller squared off with Lancaster Fairfield Christian in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.