A suffocating defense helped Lancaster Fairfield Christian handle Sugar Grove Berne Union 35-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

The last time Sugar Grove Berne Union and Lancaster Fairfield Christian played in a 35-6 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Lancaster Fairfield Christian faced off against Corning Miller and Sugar Grove Berne Union took on Grove City Christian on Oct. 6 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School.

