Richmond Edison notched a win against Wintersville Indian Creek 26-6 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Richmond Edison opened with a 7-0 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.

The Redskins rallied in the second quarter by making it 7-6.

Richmond Edison moved to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

Last season, Richmond Edison and Wintersville Indian Creek squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Richmond Edison faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Wintersville Indian Creek took on East Liverpool Beaver Local on Oct. 6 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

