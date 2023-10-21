Cortland Lakeview topped East Liverpool Beaver Local 20-14 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Tough to find an edge early, Cortland Lakeview and East Liverpool Beaver Local fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Bulldogs and the Beavers were both scoreless.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cortland Lakeview and East Liverpool Beaver Local locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Bulldogs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Cortland Lakeview took on Hubbard on Oct. 6 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

