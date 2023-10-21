Magnolia Sandy Valley took full advantage of overtime to defeat Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 26-20 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Magnolia Sandy Valley as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Magnolia Sandy Valley and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Cardinals and the Trojans locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Magnolia Sandy Valley got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Magnolia Sandy Valley and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Magnolia Sandy Valley took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Oct. 6 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

