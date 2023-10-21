Sugarcreek Garaway rolled past West Lafayette Ridgewood for a comfortable 35-13 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 14-0 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.

The Pirates fought to a 21-6 halftime margin at the Generals’ expense.

Sugarcreek Garaway stormed to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Oct. 6 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

