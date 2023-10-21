Defense dominated as Malvern pitched a 49-0 shutout of East Canton in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Malvern moved in front of East Canton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Malvern opened a giant 42-0 gap over East Canton at halftime.

Malvern charged to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Malvern and East Canton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, East Canton faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Malvern took on Newcomerstown on Oct. 6 at Newcomerstown High School.

