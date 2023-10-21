Lore City Buckeye Trail finally found a way to top Newcomerstown 16-13 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Newcomerstown, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Lore City Buckeye Trail through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 13-0 advantage over the Warriors at the half.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

It took a 16-0 rally, but the Warriors were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

The last time Newcomerstown and Lore City Buckeye Trail played in a 38-35 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Newcomerstown faced off against Malvern and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on Strasburg on Oct. 6 at Strasburg High School.

