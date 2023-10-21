An early dose of momentum helped North Canton Hoover to a 27-14 runaway past Massillon Jackson in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

North Canton Hoover darted in front of Massillon Jackson 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings opened a huge 24-7 gap over the Polar Bears at the intermission.

Massillon Jackson stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 27-14.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, North Canton Hoover and Massillon Jackson faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, North Canton Hoover faced off against Uniontown Lake and Massillon Jackson took on Canton McKinley on Oct. 6 at Massillon Jackson High School.

