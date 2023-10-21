Uniontown Green’s defense throttled Uniontown Lake, resulting in a 28-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Uniontown Green High on Oct. 20.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Blue Streaks’ expense.

Uniontown Green pulled to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Uniontown Lake and Uniontown Green played in a 55-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Perry and Uniontown Lake took on North Canton Hoover on Oct. 6 at Uniontown Lake High School.

