Canton GlenOak posted a narrow 21-16 win over Massillon Perry for an Ohio high school football victory at Massillon Perry High on Oct. 20.

Canton GlenOak opened with a 7-3 advantage over Massillon Perry through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 14-3 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Canton GlenOak breathed fire to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Panthers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Canton GlenOak and Massillon Perry played in a 28-21 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Massillon Perry faced off against Uniontown Green and Canton GlenOak took on Louisville on Oct. 6 at Louisville High School.

